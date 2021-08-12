Left Menu

Algerian President declares 3-day mourning for wildfire victims

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday announced a three-day mourning for the people who lost their lives in the wildfires that keep raging across the country.

ANI | Algiers | Updated: 12-08-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 02:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday announced a three-day mourning for the people who lost their lives in the wildfires that keep raging across the country. Algeria, along with other Mediterranean nations, is struggling with intense wildfires that have already claimed 65 lives, including 28 military and 37 civilians.

"In connection with the martyrdom of civil and military persons in wildfires that engulfed several provinces, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to declare national mourning for a period of three days, starting on Thursday, August 12, 2021," the president's office said in a statement. Government institutions will partially close during the period of mourning, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

