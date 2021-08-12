Mi-8 Helicopter with 16 people aboard crashes in Russia's Kuril Lake
A helicopter with 16 tourists crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory into the Kuril Lake.
A helicopter with 16 tourists crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory into the Kuril Lake. There were 16 people on board a Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement, reported Sputnik.
According to preliminary information, the helicopter with tourists on board crashed in the area of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve into Kuril Lake. "At 00:50 (Moscow time) on August 12, 2021, information was received about the crash landing of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero airline in the area of the Kuril Lake of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve. According to preliminary information, there are three crew members and 13 passengers on board. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers is being readied. Further information is being specified," the ministry said.
The emergency services said that there were 16 people on board the helicopter, among them 13 tourists and three crew members. Eight people were said to have survived the crash, reported Sputnik. (ANI)
