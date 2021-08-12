Left Menu

Mexico's COVID-19 case tally tops 3 million

The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million. More than 2,46,000 people have died from coronavirus complications.

A total of 30,20,596 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Mexico. The death toll since the epidemic start stands at 246,203. Fifty-seven per cent of the adult population, or 51.4 million people, are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, 27.5 million are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

