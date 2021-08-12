Left Menu

Pak PM says Taliban won't talk to Afghan govt until Asharaf Ghani remains president

Amid large-scale fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the terror group would not talk to the Afghanistan government until Asharaf Ghani remains the country's president.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:58 IST
Pak PM says Taliban won't talk to Afghan govt until Asharaf Ghani remains president
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid large-scale fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the terror group would not talk to the Afghanistan government until Asharaf Ghani remains the country's president. Talking to foreign journalists in Islamabad, Imran Khan said a political settlement was looking difficult under current conditions.

"I tried to persuade the Taliban... three to four months back when they came here," Pakistan's The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying. "The condition is that as long as Ashraf Ghani is there, we (Taliban) are not going to talk to the Afghan government," Khan added.

Afghan govt has been criticising Islamabad for raising instability in the region as Kabul believes that Pakistan assists the Taliban in escalating violence in Afghanistan. Recently, Afghan people started a social media campaign against Pakistan, blaming them for the deteriorating situation of the country.

Due to rising violence in the country by the Taliban, the situation is deteriorating badly as the terror group has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government. The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started fleeing Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021