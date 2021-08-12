Left Menu

Heavy clashes underway in Ghazni as Taliban eyes tenth provincial capital in Afghanistan

Heavy clashes are underway between Afghan defense forces and Taliban in Ghazni city in the southeastern part of the country.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Heavy clashes are underway between Afghan defense forces and Taliban in Ghazni city in the southeastern part of the country. The terror group said to have captured the Police Headquarters in the city, TOLO News reported

The strategic city is the tenth provincial capital that could fall to the terror group in a week. The city is located at a distance of 150 kilometres from Kabul. This comes as US intelligence report suggests that the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.

Taliban has been attacking civilians and imposing regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that they captured. Earlier today, US Embassy in Kabul said that they are hearing several reports of Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. "We're hearing additional reports of Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes," the embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pentagon on Wednesday said the continued advance by the Taliban is evidence its leaders believe they can take over Afghanistan by force rather than engaging in negotiations. "The Taliban continues to advance and to assume control of the district and provincial centres that clearly indicate that they believe it is possible to gain governance through force, through brutality, through violence, through oppression, which is at great odds with their previously stated goal of actually wanting to participate in a negotiated political solution," US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said. (ANI)

