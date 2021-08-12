Left Menu

Sri Lanka mulls improving labor protections for domestic workers

Sri Lanka's Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala De Silva has proposed amendments to local labor laws that would increase protections for domestic workers and make them eligible for pension schemes, local media reported Thursday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:18 IST
Sri Lanka mulls improving labor protections for domestic workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Sri Lanka's Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala De Silva has proposed amendments to local labor laws that would increase protections for domestic workers and make them eligible for pension schemes, local media reported Thursday. De Silva was quoted in the Daily FT as saying that "Relevant amendments to the bills to establish a wage board for domestic workers and to grant membership of the Employees Provident Fund and Employees Trust Fund to those domestic workers will be submitted to the Cabinet soon."

In a meeting held with representatives of domestic workers rights groups, the minister also suggested that individuals and agencies involved in brokering and marketing of domestic workers should be banned. There are over 80,000 domestic workers in Sri Lanka, according to data from Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics.

Public concerns over the wellbeing of domestic workers have been rising after the recent death of an underage domestic worker who was employed at the residence of a prominent politician. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021