Russia records 21,932 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Russia registered 21,932 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,571 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,534,791, the federal response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 21,932 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,571 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,534,791, the federal response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 21,932 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,773 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,294 daily infections, up from 2,076 cases the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,801 new cases, down from 1,804, and the Moscow region with 1,143 cases, up from 1,054. The response center reported a new record of 808 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 799 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 168,049.

In the same 24 hours, 20,195 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,067 the day before, bringing the total to 5,828,972. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

