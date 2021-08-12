Left Menu

Taliban claim to have captured capital of Ghazni province

The Taliban have captured the city of Ghazni, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan's southeast, the Taliban's member Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said on Thursday.

Taliban claim to have captured capital of Ghazni province
The militants seized the governor's residence, police headquarters, a prison and several other facilities in the city, Qari Yousaf Ahmadi wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan government forces have suffered significant casualties, and 10 soldiers surrendered, Ahmadi added. In addition, the radical group has taken control of most areas in the city of Tarinkot, the capital of the Uruzgan province, without any resistance, a local source told Sputnik.

Currently, the Taliban are trying to capture the local police headquarters. At the same time, the Afghan military liberated overnight a large area two kilometers from the city, the source added. The hostilities in Afghanistan have been on the rise since foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

