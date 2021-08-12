Scores of refuge women sheltered in camp haunted by Taliban atrocities

Hundreds of war-affected people in Afghanistan who have taken refuge in the Shomal Sarai area of Kabul are speaking up against Taliban atrocities and offences in the war-torn country. A video posted on Twitter by TOLONews showing scores of women speaking up and crying describing how the Taliban had killed their relatives and destroyed their houses.

The Taliban on Thursday captured the tenth provincial capital in the country. After the announcement of withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of cities of Sar-e-Pol, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan, Pul-e-Khumri, Farah and Zaranj. The insurgent force has unleashed large-scale violence, creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country. Taliban brutally killed civilians and the previous provincial government officials who had no combat role in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Khaama Press reported.

The group also brutally massacred civilians and security personal in the Malistan district in Ghazni province. The UK and US have embassies described the Taliban's aggression as entirely unacceptable and a blatant civilian massacre, constituting war crimes. Earlier this month, the US said that any attack on a civilian humanitarian facility protected by international law should be investigated as a possible war crime.

Over 30,000 people in the South of Afghanistan have been displaced due to violence in the region, particularly in the Kandahar province, which has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months as Taliban terrorists mount a blistering offensive, government officials said. There were also many families who have been displaced in the provinces of Farah Badghis and Helmand, TOLOnews reported. The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)