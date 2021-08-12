Left Menu

Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes after proving their vaccination status: Indian embassy

The Indian embassy in France said that Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes with documents proving their vaccination status.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:22 IST
Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes after proving their vaccination status: Indian embassy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indian embassy in France said that Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes with documents proving their vaccination status. "Students coming to France may send their request for a 'pass sanitaire' (health pass) with all relevant documents proving their vaccination status, to students.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr" Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

"Any additional questions, send an email to:help.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr," the tweet added. France and Italy on Sunday witnessed mass protests against the COVID-19 health pass with protesters saying that it infringes on their civil liberties. Demonstrations against France's health pass and mandatory vaccines for health care workers entered their fourth weekend, with Saturday seeing the largest rally yet.

France is currently in the grips of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The county has seen a boost in vaccinations since French President Emmanuel Macron announced the health pass in July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021