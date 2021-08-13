Taliban forcing women to marry terrorists

Left Menu

As the Taliban is gaining ground in Afghanistan by capturing many key cities in the country, the terror group is now forcing women to get married to its terrorists, a media report said on Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As the Taliban is gaining ground in Afghanistan by capturing many key cities in the country, the terror group is now forcing women to get married to its terrorists, a media report said on Thursday. Afghans are also witnessing the execution of captured soldiers and unprovoked attacks on civilians by the Taliban in its recent captured areas.

Afghans pouring into Kabul and those still in Taliban-held areas say they have witnessed unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. In addition, they say, Taliban have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become "wives" for their terrorists--a form of sexual violence, human-rights groups say, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The Taliban had publicly pledged to be magnanimous in victory, assuring government officials, troops and the people of Afghanistan that they have nothing to fear as ever-larger swaths of the country fall under their control. But their actions say otherwise, The Wall Street Journal added.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Kabul had criticised the Taliban as it had received reports of the Taliban executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered. "Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes," the embassy said on Twitter. The Taliban has gained control over many key cities in the region, on Thursday night the terror group claimed that it took control of the country's second-largest city Kandahar after seizing the governor's office and other administrative buildings in the city. So far, the terror group has captured 12 provincial capitals in the country.

The terror group is extensively fighting with the Afghan government forces in an attempt to seize key cities and grab power soon after the US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan under a peace deal signed between the Taliban and Washington. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

