Pak soldiers clash with Afghan protesters at Chaman border

Pakistani forces fired tear gas and clashed with the Afghans protesting at the Chaman border over the Taliban's closure of the border area, local media reported on Friday. The clashes broke out after a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, Dawn reported.

Protesters carried his body to a local Pakistani government office demanding the border be reopened. Some began throwing stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and charging the protesters with batons to disperse them. No injuries were reported, Dawn added. On August 6, the Taliban had announced the closure of the border as Islamabad had ended the visa-free travel for Afghan people.

Advertisement

The terror group last month captured the Chaman crossing through its aggressive offensive against the Afghan government forces. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is Afghanistan's second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to Pakistan.

Before the seizure of the border by the Taliban, nearly 900 trucks used to pass through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)