5.8-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai province

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, northwest China at 12

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], August 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, northwest China at 12:21 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 34.58 degrees north latitude and 97.54 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 8 km, the center said. (ANI/Xinhua)

