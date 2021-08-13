Left Menu

Doha meet calls for end to violence in Afghanistan, urges political settlement

The recent envoys' meet held in Doha over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan has called for an end to violence in the country and urged for a political settlement saying that a government-imposed by force will be a pariah state.

Doha meet calls for end to violence in Afghanistan, urges political settlement
The recent envoys' meet held in Doha over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan has called for an end to violence in the country and urged for a political settlement saying that a government-imposed by force will be a pariah state. Participants reaffirmed that they will not recognise any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force.

Members raised grave concerns about reports from across Afghanistan with respect to continued violence, large numbers of civilian casualties and extra-judicial killings, widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations. They urged both sides to respect human rights, including the rights of women and minorities, and work on a mechanism to deliver a representative government. New Delhi also participated in the meet. Head of India's delegation Jitender Pal Singh attended the Doha meet on Afghan peace on Thursday.

The meet called for a commitment not to allow any individuals or groups to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of other countries India, US, China, Pakistan, UK, UN, EU and other countries' envoys at the invitation of the Qatari government attended the Doha meet on Thursday aimed at assessing the status of intra-Afghan negotiations and bringing peace in Afghanistan. As the Taliban is fighting Afghanistan's government forces extensively and has taken control of 12 provincial capitals in the country. (ANI)

