Left Menu

Taliban seizes Helmond province's capital Lashkar Gah

The Taliban has established control over the city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, media reported on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:20 IST
Taliban seizes Helmond province's capital Lashkar Gah
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban has established control over the city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, media reported on Friday. A security source told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the regional authorities managed to reach an agreement with the militants on a 48-hour ceasefire to evacuated remaining soldiers and officials from the city.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has also announced the seizure of Lashkar Gah. Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the US signed in Doha in February 2020.

In August, the Taliban have claimed the seizure of more than 10 out of 34 administrative centers of Afghan provinces. On Thursday, the militants reportedly established control over Kandahar, the second-biggest city in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021