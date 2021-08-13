Left Menu

Floods kill 21 people in China's Hubei province

At least 21 people were dead and four others remain missing as a result of flooding in Sui county of Hubei province in central China, local authorities said on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:54 IST
Floods kill 21 people in China's Hubei province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], August 13 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 21 people were dead and four others remain missing as a result of flooding in Sui county of Hubei province in central China, local authorities said on Friday. "According to the preliminary investigation, due to heavy rains in Liulin township of Sui county, over 8,000 people tuned out to be in the disaster area, 21 people died and four are unaccounted for," the statement read.

As of 9:00 a.m. local time (1:00 GMT) 530 mm of rainfall were recorded in Liulin, with floodwaters rising to up to 5 meters (16 feet). The damage has not been estimated yet, but 2,700 houses and shops are reported to have been flooded or damaged, with 221 buildings fully destroyed, 11 kilometers (6 miles) of roads washed out and electricity cut off in some villages. Search and rescue operations are underway in Liulin.

Several other cities such as Xiangyang, Suizhou, Xiaogan have also been hit by floods in the past two days, with 286,000 people affected and over 7,000 evacuated. On Thursday, the Chinese emergency ministry declared "red alerts" in five cities of Hubei province. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021