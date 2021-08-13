Left Menu

Pakistan reports 4,619 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,619 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 86,236 and the total number of cases to 1,089,913 in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:16 IST
Pakistan reports 4,619 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,619 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 86,236 and the total number of cases to 1,089,913 in the country. In the past 24 hours, 59,504 COVID-19 tests were conducted out of which 4,619 were positive, the country's National Command and Operation Centre said in a tweet on Thursday.

The country reported 79 new COVID-19 deaths taking the tally to 24,266. The National Command and Operation Centre added that Pakistan currently has a positivity rate of 7.76 per cent.

NCOC data also showed that 3,937 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 979,411. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021