4 Malaysian military personnel killed in Sarawak

Four personnel of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were killed following a shooting incident at their camp in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, officials confirmed on Friday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Four personnel of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were killed following a shooting incident at their camp in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, officials confirmed on Friday. According to Sarawak state police commissioner Aidi Ismail, the shooting happened at the guardhouse of the camp, with three of the victims being killed on the spot and another severely injured victim died at a nearby hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

He said investigations into the incident are underway and forensics teams are on site. Separately, the RMAF also confirmed the incident and said the investigation is being handled by the police, with the cause being investigated.

The statement also cautioned the public against speculating on the incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

