Left Menu

Pak is making attempt to malign India: MEA

Ministry of External Affair (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that Pakistan is making efforts to malign India to deflect international attention from Pak's role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for the terrorists.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:50 IST
Pak is making attempt to malign India: MEA
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of External Affair (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that Pakistan is making efforts to malign India to deflect international attention from Pak's role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for the terrorists. Bagchi's remarks came soon after Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has blamed India and Afghanistan for the blast at Dasu Hydropower Project that killed nine Chinese nationals.

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to malign India in a bid to deflect international attention from its role as epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for terrorists," Bagchi said in an official statement. Last month, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two frontier corps soldiers, were killed while 39 others were injured when the bus carrying them to a site of the under-construction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dasu Dam exploded. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Beijing has also stepped in to probe this bus attack, the Chinese forces were allowed to investigate this matter despite the fact that the Imran Khan government has repeatedly stated that it won't allow foreign security set up on its land. After persistent attacks on Chinese nationals, Pakistan has had to convince Beijing that it can protect Chinese infrastructure and citizens from terrorist groups when it has failed to protect its own. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021