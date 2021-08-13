5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts South Sandwich Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 11.45 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 43.81 km, was initially determined to be at 57.2854 degrees south latitude and 25.5576 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
