Afghanistan: NATO, EU, UN confirm they will not recognise govt formed through military

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members along with European Union and the United Nations on Friday confirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan imposed through armed forces.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members along with European Union and the United Nations on Friday confirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan imposed through armed forces. A NATO official in Brussels also told Pajhwok Afghan News that allies are constantly consulting on the situation in Afghanistan. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in regular contact with Allies and the Afghan authorities.

"NATO is monitoring the security situation very closely. We continue to coordinate with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community. We continue to maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul. As the security of our personnel is paramount," NATO official informed. His remarks came soon after a media report informed that Several foreign terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda are aiding the Taliban which is rapidly advancing in Afghanistan.

The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started leaving Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year. On Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani also appointed a new chief of army staff in an attempt to give a robust response to the terror group on the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

