Afghan govt to continue fight against Taliban: Amrullah Saleh

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday informed that the government has decided to continue the fight against the Taliban.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:57 IST
Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday informed that the government has decided to continue the fight against the Taliban. The government will fully support the 'national resistance' against the terrorist group in the country. These remarks came soon after a security meeting was held in Afghan Presidential Palace on the same day, Tolo News reported citing Amrullah Saleh.

"Security meeting at the Presidential Palace decided to continue the fight against the Taliban," Saleh said. "All required facilities will be provided to the defense and security forces as well as the national resistance forces," Saleh added. Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Due to rising violence in the country by the Taliban, the situation is deteriorating badly as the terror group has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government. Recently, President Ashraf Ghani also appointed a new chief of army staff in an attempt to give a robust response to the terror group on the ground. (ANI)

