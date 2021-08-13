Pak netizens unhappy as woman judge to be elevated to SC superseding seniors
Pakistan netizens seem unhappy as the country will get its first woman Supreme Court judge next month, many terming her previous rulings as "corrupt and compromised."
Pakistan netizens seem unhappy as the country will get its first woman Supreme Court judge next month, many terming her previous rulings as "corrupt and compromised." Pakistanis are saying Justice Ayesha Malik who is reportedly a fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court does not have enough competence hence, the "politics is being played in her (elevation)".
Malik, if elevated to the apex court, will remain a judge of the Supreme Court until March 2031, according to Pakistani publication Dawn. Senior counsel of Pakistan court on condition of anonymity terms it as positive news, however, feared that different bar councils and associations may oppose the move on the question of seniority principle since once again a junior judge is being elevated from the high court.
While netizens called Justice Malik corrupt and questioned her competence in assessing "commercial and tax cases."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
