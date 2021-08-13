Left Menu

Dispute deepens between Sindh, IRSA after authorities cuts down water supply

Recent decision by Pakistan's Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to cut down water supply to Sindh province has deepened the dispute between both parties.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Recent decision by Pakistan's Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to cut down water supply to Sindh province has deepened the dispute between both parties. The latest controversy emerged after IRSA, which regulates water sources of the Indus River informed the Sindh irrigation department about the reductions made in water share for the upcoming dry spell, The Express Tribune reported.

"Sindh being the tail-ender of the river suffers more water losses than others. So, applying the same losses to all Barrage canals is unjustified," Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro said. Sindh government will protest against the decision at all forums, he added. Shoro also said that "Sindh is already suffering from severe water shortage as IRSA and other relevant authorities defy the 1991 Water Accord opening of the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal."

Earlier, the chief engineer of Sindh's Guddu Barrage has also advised growers not to go for paddy sowing in May and June as the barrage as well as the province are experiencing 'worst water shortage in 60 years.' The water shortage has also worsened Pakistan's garrison city due to the depleting groundwater level and scorching heat.

Water shortage in Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam has also led to the crisis as both the dams have almost touched the dead level, The Express Tribune reported citing officials. (ANI)

