Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on Omani broker for smuggling Iranian oil

The United States imposed sanctions against Omani broker Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, other individuals and businesses for their alleged role in smuggling oil from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:33 IST
US imposes sanctions on Omani broker for smuggling Iranian oil
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States imposed sanctions against Omani broker Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, other individuals and businesses for their alleged role in smuggling oil from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday. "Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating individuals and businesses involved in an international oil smuggling network that supports Iran's IRGC-QF," the statement read. "OFAC's action targets a foreign broker, Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, who has partnered with senior IRGC-QF officials and used several companies to facilitate shipments of Iranian oil to foreign customers, including buyers in East Asia," it further read.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Al Habsi used several companies in different countries. "Two of these companies are based in Oman and one is registered in Liberia. The broker also controls a company in Romania. The broker and those companies are being sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order 13224," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021