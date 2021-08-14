Left Menu

Jaishankar inaugurates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' organised by ICCR

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Friday ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Friday ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Inaugurated @iccr_hq#AmritMahotsav Gala Performance. A fitting celebration of a historic milestone. 75th year as a free nation is the starting point to envision where we will be on our centenary."

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said, "We would be marking a historic milestone (on Aug 15). This is certainly a moment for celebration, but equally one for introspection & renewed resolve." He also praised the performances of the participants during the event.

The ICCR organised the event as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence. ICCR aims to strengthen cultural relations, mutual understanding and promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

