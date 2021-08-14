Pakistan reports 4,786 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Pakistan reported 4,786 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday, as the country's overall confirmed cases rising to 10,94,699, including 9,83,754 recoveries.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan reported 4,786 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday, as the country's overall confirmed cases rising to 10,94,699, including 9,83,754 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 59,136 COVID-19 tests were conducted out of which 4,786 were positive, NCOC said.

The disease killed 73 people over the last 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 24,339, the NCOC added, and 4,729 are in critical condition. Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 409,578 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 370,599 cases.(ANI/Xinhua)

