Left Menu

Nepal to receive 4 mn doses of Moderna vaccines through COVAX

Nepal is set to receive nearly four million doses of coronavirus Moderna vaccines, financed by the World Bank, through the COVAX cost-share option, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:37 IST
Nepal to receive 4 mn doses of Moderna vaccines through COVAX
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is set to receive nearly four million doses of coronavirus Moderna vaccines, financed by the World Bank, through the COVAX cost-share option, local media reported on Saturday. "Nepal is an early mover in utilising the COVAX cost-share scheme, and I am pleased to note that we have finalised an arrangement, despite very challenging circumstances, to bring safe and highly effective vaccines to Nepal," The Himalayan Times quoted Nepal's Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha as saying on Friday.

Nepal has completed an agreement with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) to procure four million doses of Moderna vaccine. By March Next year, the country shall start receiving the vaccine. Nepal aims to vaccinate at least 72 pc of its population, as well as children 12 to 17 years of age for whom the Moderna vaccine is deemed safe and effective.

"We are honoured to support the people and government of Nepal, along with our development partners, by financing the purchase of safe and effective vaccines through COVAX facility," Himalayan Times reported World Bank's country director for Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos as saying. "This is a key element of our overall COVID response by helping to meet emergency health needs and strengthening healthcare and vaccine delivery system," he added.

In an effort to support Nepal's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank has made available nearly $ 104 million to the country. So far, Nepal has reported a total of 7,28,532 COVID-19 cases and 10,239 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021