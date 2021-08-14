6.9 magnitude quake hits US' Alaska
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale occurred 605 km southwest of Homer, Alaska in the United States, said the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.9, Occurred on 14-08-2021, 17:27:42 IST, Lat: 55.37 & Long: -157.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km SW of Homer, Alaska, USA," National Center for Seismology wrote in a tweet.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
