Left Menu

7.2 magnitude quake strikes Haiti

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 rocked Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:51 IST
7.2 magnitude quake strikes Haiti
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Haiti

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 rocked Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 14-08-2021, 17:59:09 IST, Lat: 18.51 & Long: -73.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km W of Port-au-Prince, Haiti," National Center for Seismology wrote in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021