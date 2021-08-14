Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey
A firefighting plane, that was rented from Russia, crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, local media reported.
- Country:
- Turkey
A firefighting plane, that was rented from Russia, crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, local media reported. According to Anadolu Agency, a firefighting plane of Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaras.
Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help in Turkey's effort to contain forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu Agency. A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, Coskun added.
The cause of the crash remains unknown. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Anadolu Agency
- Kahramanmaras
- Russia
ALSO READ
Olympics-Volleyball- Turkey’s flamboyant spiker wants to snatch medal
Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to 4
World News Roundup: Taliban fighters enter provincial capital, clash with Afghan forces; Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated and more
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated