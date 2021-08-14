Left Menu

Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey

14-08-2021
A firefighting plane, that was rented from Russia, crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, local media reported. According to Anadolu Agency, a firefighting plane of Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help in Turkey's effort to contain forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu Agency. A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, Coskun added.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

