Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey

A firefighting plane, that was rented from Russia, crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, local media reported. According to Anadolu Agency, a firefighting plane of Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help in Turkey's effort to contain forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu Agency. A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, Coskun added.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. (ANI)

