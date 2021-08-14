Left Menu

Blast strikes security patrol in Yemen's Aden, 2 killed

A huge blast struck a patrol of the newly-recruited security forces in the country's southern port city of Aden on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed, a government official told Xinhua.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): A huge blast struck a patrol of the newly-recruited security forces in the country's southern port city of Aden on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed, a government official told Xinhua. "Unknown gunmen detonated their booby-trapped motorcycle and struck a security patrol in Aden's district of Dar Sad, leaving two soldiers killed and six others injured," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that the attack was "apparently" aimed at targeting a senior security official of the newly-recruited southern security forces but "he survived with slight injuries." Witnesses near the scene confirmed to Xinhua that the explosion shook their residential neighbourhood and smoke rose from the place.

They indicated that armed clashes and heavy exchange of gunfire broke out following the huge explosion. Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in the strategic Yemeni port city considered as the country's temporary capital.

However, sporadic bombing incidents and drive-by shooting attacks still occur in Aden, where the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has been based since 2015. Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

