Left Menu

Indian High Commission in Mauritius lights up in hues of tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day

The Indian High Commission in Mauritius was lighted up in hues of the tricolour on Saturday to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:31 IST
Indian High Commission in Mauritius lights up in hues of tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day
Indian High Commission in Mauritius lights up in hues of tricolour (Twitter/Indian High Commission in Mauritius). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian High Commission in Mauritius was lighted up in hues of the tricolour on Saturday to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country. "High Commission of India, Mauritius lights up in the hues of tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India," tweeted the Indian High Commission.

India is celebrating its platinum jubilee to mark the 75th Independence Day and has started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It is an intensive, countrywide campaign that will focus on citizen participation, to be converted into a 'Janandolan', where small changes, at the local level, will add up to significant national gains.

On 12 March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' (India@75) in Gujarat to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The Mahotsav is a series of events organized by the Government of India that began on 12 March 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to the nation's 75th anniversary of Independence and will conclude post a year on 15 August 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021