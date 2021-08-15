Left Menu

Indian mission in Kabul working overtime to handle sudden spurt of visa applications

The Indian embassy in Kabul is working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals heading out of the war-torn country, sources told ANI amid a sudden spike in applicants for visas to India.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:02 IST
Indian mission in Kabul working overtime to handle sudden spurt of visa applications
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

By Naveen Kapoor The Indian embassy in Kabul is working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals heading out of the war-torn country, sources told ANI amid a sudden spike in applicants for visas to India.

Taliban is standing at the doorsteps of Kabul. It controls more than 60 per cent of the territory of Afghanistan now including big cities like Kandhar, Herat, Lashkar Gah and now the latest Mazar-e-Sharif. Fearing Taliban onslaught, many Afghans are heading out to other countries. The United States, United Kingdom and other countries have already inducted liberal immigrant visas for Afghans.

Informed sources told ANI that India will also facilitate visas for Afghans who worked closely including the staff and families of people working in Indian consulates and embassies. "Despite the heavy rush, India is continuing to issue visas in Afghanistan. We are seeing a rise in the number of applicants and we have also increased the quota. We are also facilitating visas for Afghans who worked with us," said a source involved in the process.

India has currently closed its consulates and visas are only being issued from the Indian embassy in Kabul. India recently took part in Doha talks. New Delhi has consistently said that any settlement should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned. It is learnt that India has conveyed during the meet that it will not recognise government by force and there should be inclusive political settlement and protection of rights of minorities, women and youth.

India also maintains that there should be respect for international humanitarian law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021