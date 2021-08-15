At least 20 people dead in fuel tanker blast in Lebanon

At least 20 people have died and 7 got injured due to a fuel tanker blast in the northwestern Lebanese Akkar District, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

"UPDATE: our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," Lebanese Red Cross tweeted.

Advertisement

A fuel tank explosion happened in Lebanon early Sunday morning. The blast occurred in the northern region of Akkar. The victims were rushed to local hospitals. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)