Left Menu

US Secy Blinken expresses grief over loss of lives in Haiti earthquake

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) expressed condolences to the people affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed over 300 people and injured several others.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:51 IST
US Secy Blinken expresses grief over loss of lives in Haiti earthquake
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) expressed condolences to the people affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed over 300 people and injured several others. "Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Haiti today. We send our deepest condolences and stand ready to assist in the aftermath of this tragedy. Today President Biden @POTUS authorized immediate response led by Administrator @PowerUSAID and USAID @USAIDSavesLives," Blinken tweeted. Haiti's authorities have informed that at least 304 people have died and 1,800 people have injured after a powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean country.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences, stating that he is "saddened" by the disaster, and authorised an "immediate US response". "I have authorized an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort", Biden said in his statement. "Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild."

The earthquake that measured 7.2 on the Richter scale, was about 10 kilometres deep and hit 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud. The World Health Organisation said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti."We stand in solidarity with the people of #Haiti. WHO and @pahowho are working to assess health needs and to support emergency medical care," WHO tweeted.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the quake caused "enormous damage" to southern areas of the Caribbean country. He said all government resources available would be mobilised to help victims. The quake resulted in the prime minister, Ariel Henry, declaring a state of emergency for one month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021