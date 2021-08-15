Left Menu

China reports 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 10:56 IST
China reports 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday. Among the local cases, 18 were reported in Jiangsu, five in Henan and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including 13 in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin, Shandong and Yunnan, and one in Fujian. No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021