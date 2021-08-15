Left Menu

Russia, Japan extend greetings to India on 75th Independence Day

Russia and Japan have extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia and Japan have extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev tweeted, "Wholeheartedly congratulate all Indians on #IndependenceDay2021! We have no doubt that #India will be further heading towards new accomplishments and big goals!"

Extending his greetings to India, Japan's Ambassador to New Delhi Satoshi Suzuki said, "We wish to celebrate the Independence Day of India along with our Indian friends." Earlier, US President Joe Biden had extended wishes to India saying that New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

In a statement, Biden said: "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day"."On Aug 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey towards independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth & non-violence." India on Sunday is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

