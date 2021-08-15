Left Menu

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen CP Mohanty on 5 day visit to US

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty has proceeded on a five-day visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defence informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:42 IST
Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty has proceeded on a five-day visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defence informed on Sunday. A defence ministry release stated that the aim of the visit is to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore future avenues for military-to-military defense partnership.

The Vice Chief will attend the multilateral Chiefs of Defense Conference, being held in Hawaii, which will be marked by discussions on three important topics: how Covid-19 will change national security forever; role of minilateralism in a free and open Indo-Pacific; and challenges and opportunities of technology enabled threats. In the course of the visit, Lt Gen CP Mohanty will also interact with the senior military leadership of the countries attending the Chiefs of Defense Conference.

Later, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff will travel to Washington DC and interact with senior military leaders and civilian officials of the Department of Defense of the US. He will also visit the Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier and witness innovations in close combat squads, Soldier Survivability, Soldier Lethality, Soldier Manouever and Precision Targeting and Integrated Visual Augmentation System.

The meetings are aimed at increasing military to military cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

