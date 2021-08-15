Left Menu

Indian Mission in Nepal observes 75th Independence Day

The 75th Independence Day of India was celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:54 IST
Indian Mission in Nepal observes 75th Independence Day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The 75th Independence Day of India was celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavor. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion. The President's message highlighted the progress in various fields in the past 75 years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

The Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NPR 4.45 Crore and a blanket to each family. The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and dance by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) website for the conservation of cultural heritage sites in Nepal was also launched by the Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. New Delhi is funding projects for the preservation and restoration of Nepal's cultural monuments damaged in the 2015 earthquake under overall assistance of US$ 50 million.

In March 2021, India launched Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the historic milestone in independent India's journey and it will continue till 15 August 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021