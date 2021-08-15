S Lanka, Nepal, Taiwan among other countries wish India on 75th Independence Day
Sri Lanka, Nepal and Taiwan on Sunday extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day.
- Country:
- Nepal
Sri Lanka, Nepal and Taiwan on Sunday extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said, "On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of #India, congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the government and people of India."
India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag and delivering the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi today. "Best wishes and warm congratulations from the people and the Government of #SriLanka to the people and the Government of Republic of #India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India, on 15 August 2021," Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a Tweet.
"Warmest congratulations to Indian friends far & wide on #IndiaIndependenceDay. We salute the world's largest & Asia's earliest #Democracy, which occupies a special place in our hearts. Taiwan & India are great democratic partners holding authoritarianism at bay," Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a Tweet. Earlier, US, Russia and Japan have also wished India on Independence Day and praised the country's effort in economic, social, other spheres. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more
Olympics-Fencing-Russians eye second consecutive gold in women's team sabre
Olympics-Russia emboldened to continue cheating, says USADA chief
Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths