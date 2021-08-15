Left Menu

Protests in many countries against Taliban's seizure of Afghan territories

Multiple protests were held in Australia, Canada, the UK and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:59 IST
Protests in many countries against Taliban's seizure of Afghan territories
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Multiple protests were held in Australia, Canada, the UK and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan. Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged protests against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. Protesters also called to sanction Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Afghans living in the southern Australian city of Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their intervention in Afghanistan's internal affairs. As the Taliban has gained ground in Afghanistan's key regions, the terror group is conducting severe human rights violation and their brutal acts have forced Afghans to flee.

As per the UNHCR, nearly 4,00,000 were forced from their homes since the beginning of the year, joining 2.9 million Afghans already internally displaced across the country at the end of 2020. The violence has dramatically surged in Afghanistan as the US drawdown started in May this year. In the build-up to the August 31 deadline, the Taliban has managed to seize the majority of the territory and key border crossings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021