Belgium's iconic building lights up in tri-colour to mark India's 75th Independence Day

Belgium's iconic building 'Chateau de Petite Somme' also known as 'Radhadesh' illuminated in Tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Chateau de Petite Somme is situated in Belgium's hills of Ardennes and houses the Krishna temple, Indian Embassy in Kabul informed in a tweet.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, Madagascar and Mauritius also reflected the hues of tri-colours to mark the celebrations for India's Independence Day. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)