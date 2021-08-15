Left Menu

Belgium's iconic building lights up in tri-colour to mark India's 75th Independence Day

Belgium's iconic building 'Chateau de Petite Somme' also known as 'Radhadesh' illuminated in Tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:06 IST
Belgium's iconic building lights up in tri-colour to mark India's 75th Independence Day
Belgium's iconic building 'Chateau de Petite Somme' lights up in hues of tri-colour to mark India's 75th Independence Day [Image Credits: @IndEmbassyBru]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's iconic building 'Chateau de Petite Somme' also known as 'Radhadesh' illuminated in Tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Chateau de Petite Somme is situated in Belgium's hills of Ardennes and houses the Krishna temple, Indian Embassy in Kabul informed in a tweet.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, Madagascar and Mauritius also reflected the hues of tri-colours to mark the celebrations for India's Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021