Russia records 21,624 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 21,624 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,144 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,600,836, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 21,624 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,745 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33%.

Moscow recorded 1,954 daily infections, down from 2,317 cases the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,668 new cases, down from 1,823, and the Moscow region with 1,359 cases, up from 1,307. The response center reported a new record of 816 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 819 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 170,499.

In the same 24 hours, 16,426 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 19,550 the day before, bringing the total to 5,884,316. (ANI/Sputnik)

