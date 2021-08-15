Left Menu

Uzbekistan temporarily accepts 84 Afghan servicemen who crossed border seeking help

As many as 84 Afghan soldiers who crossed the Afghan-Uzbek border and asked Tashkent for help were detained and temporarily accepted by Uzbekistan on Sunday.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:58 IST
Uzbekistan temporarily accepts 84 Afghan servicemen who crossed border seeking help
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

As many as 84 Afghan soldiers who crossed the Afghan-Uzbek border and asked Tashkent for help were detained and temporarily accepted by Uzbekistan on Sunday. The Uzbek Foreign Ministry provided medical assistance to three of them who were wounded, reported Xinhua.

On August 14, a group of 84 Afghan government soldiers crossed the border at one of the checkpoints and was detained by units of the border forces of the State Security Service. Currently, Uzbekistan is in talks with the Afghan side on the return of Afghan citizens to their homeland, it said, reported Xinhua.

The ministry added that the overnight amassing of Afghan government servicemen on the Termez-Hayraton bridge on the border over the Amudarya river was now defused and that the bulk of the Afghan citizens who had accumulated on the Afghan part of the bridge had left the bridge and the adjacent territory on their own, reported Xinhua. On Saturday, Uzbek railwaymen, who had worked on the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif railway section, were brought back to Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek Embassy in Kabul and the country's consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif continue to operate, and their staff has not been evacuated, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, meeting little resistance.

Moreover, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban. The Khaama Press Agency citing sources have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021