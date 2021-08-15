Left Menu

Putin offers condolences to Lebanese President over deadly fuel tanker explosion

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the deadly fuel tank blast in northern Lebanon's Akkar province.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:00 IST
Putin offers condolences to Lebanese President over deadly fuel tanker explosion
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia] August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the deadly fuel tank blast in northern Lebanon's Akkar province. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the province's Akkar District. The Lebanese Red Cross said earlier this day that at least 20 people had died as a result of the explosion.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the tragic consequences of the explosion of a fuel storage facility in Akkar province," the message read. Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021