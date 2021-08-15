Left Menu

Power cannot be transferred unless Taliban inform about President's successor: Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that power cannot be transferred unless the Taliban inform about President's successor from their side, Sputnik reported citing sources.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:15 IST
Power cannot be transferred unless Taliban inform about President's successor: Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that power cannot be transferred unless the Taliban inform about President's successor from their side, Sputnik reported citing sources. 'Serious talk' are underway between the Taliban and the Afghan government about the peaceful transfer of power while the US mediation is also present in the discussion, Sputnik News reported.

President Ashraf Ghani said that power cannot be handed over to a group with an unknown leader, he also insisted that power will not be handed over unless an agreement is reached on lasting peace in the country, the source informed. Ghani reportedly continues to insist on his terms for stepping down and has the situation under control with the help from the US, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The newly arrived US forces are working with Afghan forces to secure Kabul, the source also said. Meanwhile, a short press release issued from the Presidential Palace said that there had been sporadic shootings in Kabul city but Kabul city was not attacked and the country's security and defence forces along with international partners were providing security to the city and the situation was under control, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Moreover, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021