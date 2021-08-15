Power cannot be transferred unless Taliban inform about President's successor: Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that power cannot be transferred unless the Taliban inform about President's successor from their side, Sputnik reported citing sources. 'Serious talk' are underway between the Taliban and the Afghan government about the peaceful transfer of power while the US mediation is also present in the discussion, Sputnik News reported.

President Ashraf Ghani said that power cannot be handed over to a group with an unknown leader, he also insisted that power will not be handed over unless an agreement is reached on lasting peace in the country, the source informed. Ghani reportedly continues to insist on his terms for stepping down and has the situation under control with the help from the US, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The newly arrived US forces are working with Afghan forces to secure Kabul, the source also said. Meanwhile, a short press release issued from the Presidential Palace said that there had been sporadic shootings in Kabul city but Kabul city was not attacked and the country's security and defence forces along with international partners were providing security to the city and the situation was under control, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Moreover, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban. (ANI)

