INS Sharda deployed to Male dresses overall to mark India's 75th Independence Day

Indian Navy Ship Sharda on mission deployed to Male dressed overall on Sunday to mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

ANI | Male | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:18 IST
Indian Navy Ship Sharda on mission deployed to Male dressed overall on Sunday to mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day. "India Independence Day ceremony from Across the Seas, INS Sharda Mission Deployed to Male is dressed overall on the occasion of Independence Day," a Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Ship Tabar mission deployed to UK's Portsmouth also unfurled the national flag and dressed overall to mark the landmark occasion. India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country for I-Day celebrations.

The Indian embassy in Bhutan, Madagascar and Mauritius also reflected the hues of tri-colours to mark the celebrations for India's Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

