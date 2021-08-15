Left Menu

Air India flight from Kabul with 129 passengers scheduled to arrive in Delhi tonight

A Delhi-bound Air India flight took off from Kabul carrying 129 passengers on board and is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday night.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A Delhi-bound Air India flight took off from Kabul carrying 129 passengers on board and is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday night. National Carrier Air India AI-243 earlier today landed safely at Afghanistan capital Kabul from Delhi an hour delayed. AI-243 took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for Kabul in the morning.

Earlier, Air India has only three flights in a week for Kabul now as per demand Air India increases flight services to Kabul seven days a week. According to the sources, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan and will be deciding on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul amid the Taliban gaining control.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides faced with little or no resistance. There are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.

Moreover, Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government, The Khaama Press Agency reported citing sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

