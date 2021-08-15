Left Menu

Afghanistan: US Embassy issues security alert, says situation changing quickly including at Kabul airport

Issuing a security alert, the US Embassy in Afghanistan said on Sunday that the security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the Kabul airport.

Issuing a security alert, the US Embassy in Afghanistan said on Sunday that the security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the Kabul airport. US citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the US, and must complete a Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveller in their group, said the Embassy.

The Embassy further stated that spouses and minor children of US citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete the repatriation form if they wish to depart. The Embassy advised to do it as soon as possible amid the changing power scenario in Afghanistan. The Taliban is poised to take power in Afghanistan as negotiations are taking place with the Afghan Government regarding the transfer of power.

Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides on Sunday. The US Embassy also advised completing the repatriation form even if it was submitted previously.

It also cautioned against making any call for details or updates about the flight. It said that the repatriation form is the only way to communicate interest in-flight options. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Kabul airport is taking fire amid a deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, the US Embassy in Afghanistan said on Sunday.

"There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place," the Embassy said in a security alert released on Twitter. (ANI)

